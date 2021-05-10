Partner moves to get you moving with Sweat Practice

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Maria Ludeke, owner of Sweat Practice and Nightrain Epton, co-owner of Sweat Practice, share fun partner moves you can do to switch up your workout routine.

Sweat Practice is a virtual gym that offers personal training and live group fitness classes everyday of the week. We are an inclusive community that helps you stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals from the comfort of your home.

The hardest exercise in the gym is showing up! Want to make it easier? Grab a partner to workout with! Showing up consistently takes accountability to either yourself, a friend, or a trainer. A study from the National Library of Medicine found that 95 percent of those who started a weight-loss program with friends completed the program.

The many reasons to workout together:

It’s more enjoyable! Seeing someone you care about makes the experience better.

You’re more likely to stick to the plan. On days you don’t want to get off the couch, your partner can help motivate you to get in gear.

You can workout virtually or in person. Reconnect with friends all over the world by taking classes online together.

Get out of your comfort zone. Try new types of workouts and create variety in your routine.











3 partner moves to try today:

Pushup High-Five

Plank and Shoulder Press

Leg Press



