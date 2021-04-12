Parkland offering financial assistance to low-income science majors

Parkland Science Scholars is a new program funded by the National Science Foundation designed to support low-income science majors at Parkland College. Parkland Science Scholars provides students with financial support of $2450/semester for 4 semesters, mentoring, community, undergraduate research opportunities, and leadership opportunities. They are accepting applications now and review applications as they are received.

Pursuing a science career is really engaging, but it can be challenging too. The challenge is even greater for low-income students who often need to balance work outside of school along with course work. This can lead to decreased student success. Parkland Science Scholars will provide the financial support as well as community, mentoring, and training that will help students succeed and stay on track.

EVENT:

Two informational webinars, one on Wed 4/14 at 6:30pm and one on Thurs 4/29 at 4pm. The meeting information and registration links can be found here: parkland.edu/ParklandScienceScholars or by emailing ccarlson@parkland.edu.

Parkland College

2400 West Bradley Ave

Champaign, IL 61821

http://parkland.edu/ParklandScienceScholars