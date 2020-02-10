Parkland College’s Dental Hygiene Clinic to host “Give Kids a Smile Day”

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A free dental day for children is coming up sponsored by the Illini District Dental Society at Parkland College in honor of Children’s Dental Health Month.

Dental Hygiene Clinic offers free exams and more for kids

Parkland College’s Dental Hygiene Clinic will host “Give Kids a Smile Day” on Saturday, Feb. 15, a free dental clinic for youths ages 1–17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room L148.

Treatment provided will consist of free dental exams and cleanings, fluoride treatments will be provided for children ages 1-17 by members of the Illini District Dental Society, Parkland Hygiene program and SmileHealthy/Promise Healthcare.

Educational activities for children. No appointment is needed.

“Give Kids a Smile Day” is sponsored by the Illini District Dental Society in partnership with the Parkland College’s Dental Hygiene program and the SmileHealthy Dental program through Promise Healthcare.

Individuals interested in this special event may contact Peg Boyce at 217/351-2386 or pboyce@parkland.edu for more information.