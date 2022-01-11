Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Parkland College LIFE Clinic – Free Service For Community Members

LIFE (Learning Information for Everyday) Clinic is a FREE, student-led service provided by the Parkland Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) Program, where clients from the greater C-U area come for weekly sessions to address a variety of needs. We are a community-based, habilitative occupational therapy clinic, which means we do not address acute injuries or operate with insurance or physician orders. Our goal is to promote client independence, socialization, and maximize quality of life. LIFE Clinic clients work with our OTA students, supervised by Parkland OTA Faculty.

We meet in-person at 1309 N. Mattis in Parkland’s Health Professions building. We also have the capability to meet for online sessions for those who wish to remain socially distanced. (While on campus, all clients and staff are masked and remain as distanced as possible. We will check temperatures and monitor for other symptoms upon clients’ arrival.)

You might be a candidate for LIFE Clinic if you:

• Had a stroke or other injury in the past and have completed inpatient and outpatient therapies but would like more tips on living independently or engaging in hobbies and other interests.

• Have chronic pain and are looking for ways to protect your joints and care for your body while you carry out everyday tasks or hobbies.

• Are preparing for a joint replacement and want advice on how to prepare your home or improve your strength before surgery.

• Are a caregiver for a person with dementia or memory loss, looking for ways to maximize safety, independence, and socialization for your loved one.

• Are a caregiver for a person with dementia, memory loss, or other disability and are looking for ideas to improve your own health and well-being.

• Would like an ergonomic assessment of your workspace to minimize physical issues caused by desk-work.

• Have low-vision and are looking for ways to maximize independence in your home.

• Have a chronic condition and are not currently eligible for rehabilitative therapy but would like to feel safer and stronger at home and during everyday activities.

Things we can NOT provide:

• Rehabilitation for recent surgery or diagnosis

• Rehabilitation for a new (recent) stroke or other health event or surgery

For more information, please contact Kendra Schroder, OTA Faculty:

Email kschroder@parkland.edu; Or leave a message: (217) 353-2760