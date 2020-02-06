Papadias now available at Papa John’s Pizza

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Papa John’s is back to reveal their newest product, the Papadias!

Here’s more from Papa John’s:

We are locally owned and operated. We provide a great product with the consumer in mind for both taste and quality. We also enjoy supporting and fundraising in the communities that we are located.

We provide pizza delivery and carry out for the community. We open early at 10am and offer delivery late night, seven days a week. We try to support our communities in any way that we can, and we are proud to be a part of our communities, with our families.

Today we’re revealing our newest product, the Papadias. The Papadias is a take on a Piadina, which is a hand held meal, sold by street vendors in the Romagna region in Italy. It has a thin crust pocket with various ingredients, to order. Papa John’s is rolling out four varieties, The Italian, Philly Cheese Steak, Grilled BBQ Chicken and Bacon, and our Meatball Pepperoni Papadias. At only $6 these treats are great for lunch or as an add on for dinner.

I would like to remind the viewers that we offer all kinds of fundraising opportunities for groups, organizations and schools. One of our bigger fundraiser codes for this area is PAPARUN and this supports the Illinois Marathon Charities. You get 30% off your online order but we also donate 10% of the sale to Habitat for Humanities and the Cunningham Children’s home. We love raising money for these two local groups and also being a part of the race itself, by providing over 1k pizzas each year.

Starting today thru Valentine’s Day weekend, we are once again promoting our heart shaped pizza promotion! We have two great discounts to send your sweetheart. The heart shaped one topping for only $11 (use promo code VALENTINE) online or get a heart shaped pizza and our double chocolate chip brownie for only $16 (use promo code BEMINE) online.

Papa John’s Pizza

217-355-5858

106 E Green Street

Champaign IL 61820