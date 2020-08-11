Pantry stocking tips with Lisa Lewey Shields

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest chef, Lisa Lewey Shields is back in the CI Kitchen with tips on stocking your pantry during COVID-19. Be sure to follow Lisa on facebook for ALL of her tips and tricks!
COVID – 19 Pantry List
Things to stock up your home with for future shut ins…..
- Water
- Juices, Gatorade, Bottled drinks
- Tea or Coffee
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Kleenex
- Personal Hygiene items extra soup, shampoo, pads, razors, etc
- Personal Medications ask for 90 day refills….
- OTC items, meds, supplements, Band-Aids, lotions etc
- Hand Sanitizer, Rubbing Alcohol, Lysol Spray, Disinfecting Wipes,
- Reusable cloths to make your own wipes or cloths
- Cleaning supplies
- Laundry supplies
- Baby food and formula
- Dog/Cat/Pet foods , Litter, Treats, Supplies
- Furnace Filters 3-4 month supply
- Canned goods – veggies, soups, fruits, milks, meats, sauces,
- Condiments / Sauces/ pickles/ pasta /peanut butter / Mayo / Sugar / Flour
- Paper plates, bowls, cups, ziplocs,
- CHOCOLATE or CHIPS or SNACKS
Emergency Substitutions List
Sour Cream—–1 cup = 1 cup plain yogurt
Half-and-Half—–1 cup = 7/8 cup milk plus 3 tablespoons butter
Yogurt [plain] in recipe—–1 cup = 1 cup sour cream or buttermilk (If using buttermilk, limit other liquid in recipe)
Eggs [2 large]—– 3 small eggs
Whole Milk—–1 cup = 1/2 cup evaporated milk plus 1/2 cup water
Light Cream—– 1 cup = 2 tablespoons butter, plus 1 cup minus 2 tablespoons milk
Baking powder—–1 teaspoon = 1/4 teaspoon baking soda plus 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
Cake flour—–1 cup = 1 cup minus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Honey—–1 cup = 1 1/4 cups sugar plus 1/4 cup liquid
Sugar- 1 cup = 3/4 cup Honey minus a little other liquid in your recipe
Self Rising Flour—–1 cup = 1 cup all-purpose flour plus 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder plus 1/2 teaspoons salt
Semisweet Chocolate—–1 ounce 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate plus 1 tablespoon sugar
Unsweetened Chocolate—–1 ounce = 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa plus 1 tablespoon margarine
Powdered Sugar—–1 cup = 1 cup sugar plus 1 tablespoon cornstarch processed in food processor
Flour [Cake]—–1 cup = 1 cup minus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour – sifted
Garlic [1 clove]—– 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder or minced dried garlic
Vanilla Bean—– 1 inch = 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Allspice—– 1 teaspoon ground = 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon plus 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
Apple Pie Spice—–1 teaspoon = 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon plus 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg plus 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
Pumpkin Pie Spice—– 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon plus 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger plus 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice plus 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Tomato Sauce—–2 cups = 3/4 cup tomato paste plus 1 cup water
Tomato Juice—–1 cup = 1/2 cup tomato sauce plus 1/2 cup water
Onion [1 small]—– 1 teaspoon onion powder or 1 tablespoon minced dried onion, re hydrated
Chili Sauce—– 1 cup = 1 cup tomato sauce, 1/8 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons vinegar (White or Apple), 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, dash of allspice and a dash of fresh ground cloves
Other things to consider
- Phone plans
- Phone chargers
- Internet plans
- TV or cable plans
- Insurances – home, medical, vehicles, kids, kids college renters
- Other bills or expenses
- Keep vehicles full of fuel
- Keep current on electricity and Nicor
- Current on vehicle maintenance, insurance and tags
- Current on Prescriptions and medical needs
- Current on eye exams and eye wear needs
- Current on animal exams and medications
Apple Crumble / Peach Crumble / Rhubarb Crumble / Fruit Salad Crumble
Ingredients
- 6 cups apples peeled and chopped, or other fruits or mixed fruit cut into 1” pieces
- ¼ cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon or apple pie spice
Crumble Topping
- 1 cup flour
- ⅓ cup white sugar
- ⅓ cup brown sugar packed
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon salt or to taste
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Place all topping ingredients in a medium bowl. Use a pastry cutter to cut in butter until the mixture starts to stick together, about 3 minutes.
Place in the fridge while preparing the apples or fruits.
Place fruit in a 2 qt baking dish and toss with sugar, flour, and cinnamon.
Sprinkle topping over top and bake 35-40 minutes or until golden and apples or fruits are soft.
Serve warm with ice cream.
Fruit Salad ….So Good!!!!
- Mandarin oranges, drained and set aside ½ juices Pineapple tidbits or fresh , drain and set aside ½ juices Blueberries
- Blackberries
- Strawberries – sliced
- Grapes, green and red
- Watermelon cubed
- Kiwi – sliced Bananas, 3 sliced
- Orange juice concentrate 1/3 cup or ½ cup fresh…..
Mix fruits and place in a large bowl with a lid.
Mix together the three juices and pour over the fruits. Stir very gently.
Place in frig til ready to serve.