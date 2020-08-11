Pantry stocking tips with Lisa Lewey Shields

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef, Lisa Lewey Shields is back in the CI Kitchen with tips on stocking your pantry during COVID-19. Be sure to follow Lisa on facebook for ALL of her tips and tricks!

COVID – 19 Pantry List

Things to stock up your home with for future shut ins…..

Water

Juices, Gatorade, Bottled drinks

Tea or Coffee

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Kleenex

Personal Hygiene items extra soup, shampoo, pads, razors, etc

Personal Medications ask for 90 day refills….

OTC items, meds, supplements, Band-Aids, lotions etc

Hand Sanitizer, Rubbing Alcohol, Lysol Spray, Disinfecting Wipes,

Reusable cloths to make your own wipes or cloths

Cleaning supplies

Laundry supplies

Baby food and formula

Dog/Cat/Pet foods , Litter, Treats, Supplies

Furnace Filters 3-4 month supply

Canned goods – veggies, soups, fruits, milks, meats, sauces,

Condiments / Sauces/ pickles/ pasta /peanut butter / Mayo / Sugar / Flour

Paper plates, bowls, cups, ziplocs,

CHOCOLATE or CHIPS or SNACKS

Emergency Substitutions List

Sour Cream—–1 cup = 1 cup plain yogurt

Half-and-Half—–1 cup = 7/8 cup milk plus 3 tablespoons butter

Yogurt [plain] in recipe—–1 cup = 1 cup sour cream or buttermilk (If using buttermilk, limit other liquid in recipe)

Eggs [2 large]—– 3 small eggs

Whole Milk—–1 cup = 1/2 cup evaporated milk plus 1/2 cup water

Light Cream—– 1 cup = 2 tablespoons butter, plus 1 cup minus 2 tablespoons milk

Baking powder—–1 teaspoon = 1/4 teaspoon baking soda plus 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

Cake flour—–1 cup = 1 cup minus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Honey—–1 cup = 1 1/4 cups sugar plus 1/4 cup liquid

Sugar- 1 cup = 3/4 cup Honey minus a little other liquid in your recipe

Self Rising Flour—–1 cup = 1 cup all-purpose flour plus 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder plus 1/2 teaspoons salt

Semisweet Chocolate—–1 ounce 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate plus 1 tablespoon sugar

Unsweetened Chocolate—–1 ounce = 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa plus 1 tablespoon margarine

Powdered Sugar—–1 cup = 1 cup sugar plus 1 tablespoon cornstarch processed in food processor

Flour [Cake]—–1 cup = 1 cup minus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour – sifted

Garlic [1 clove]—– 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder or minced dried garlic

Vanilla Bean—– 1 inch = 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Allspice—– 1 teaspoon ground = 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon plus 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

Apple Pie Spice—–1 teaspoon = 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon plus 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg plus 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom

Pumpkin Pie Spice—– 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon plus 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger plus 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice plus 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Tomato Sauce—–2 cups = 3/4 cup tomato paste plus 1 cup water

Tomato Juice—–1 cup = 1/2 cup tomato sauce plus 1/2 cup water

Onion [1 small]—– 1 teaspoon onion powder or 1 tablespoon minced dried onion, re hydrated

Chili Sauce—– 1 cup = 1 cup tomato sauce, 1/8 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons vinegar (White or Apple), 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, dash of allspice and a dash of fresh ground cloves

Other things to consider

Phone plans

Phone chargers

Internet plans

TV or cable plans

Insurances – home, medical, vehicles, kids, kids college renters

Other bills or expenses

Keep vehicles full of fuel

Keep current on electricity and Nicor

Current on vehicle maintenance, insurance and tags

Current on Prescriptions and medical needs

Current on eye exams and eye wear needs

Current on animal exams and medications

Apple Crumble / Peach Crumble / Rhubarb Crumble / Fruit Salad Crumble

Ingredients

6 cups apples peeled and chopped, or other fruits or mixed fruit cut into 1” pieces

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon or apple pie spice

Crumble Topping

1 cup flour

⅓ cup white sugar

⅓ cup brown sugar packed

½ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon salt or to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Place all topping ingredients in a medium bowl. Use a pastry cutter to cut in butter until the mixture starts to stick together, about 3 minutes.

Place in the fridge while preparing the apples or fruits.

Place fruit in a 2 qt baking dish and toss with sugar, flour, and cinnamon.

Sprinkle topping over top and bake 35-40 minutes or until golden and apples or fruits are soft.

Serve warm with ice cream.

Fruit Salad ….So Good!!!!

Mandarin oranges, drained and set aside ½ juices Pineapple tidbits or fresh , drain and set aside ½ juices Blueberries

Blackberries

Strawberries – sliced

Grapes, green and red

Watermelon cubed

Kiwi – sliced Bananas, 3 sliced

Orange juice concentrate 1/3 cup or ½ cup fresh…..

Mix fruits and place in a large bowl with a lid.

Mix together the three juices and pour over the fruits. Stir very gently.

Place in frig til ready to serve.