Pandemic relief initiative pairs C-U artists with local businesses

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

Covid-19 has taken its toll on small business and artists in our area. Now the two are pairing up to support each other through pandemic relief initiative, C-U pARTners.

ciLiving catches up with the C-U pARTners founder, Jill Miller, and Art Coop, Inc. co-owner, Hilary Pope, to discuss the program’s goals, the packages and merchandise resulting from it, and the way in which artists and small businesses are supporting each other in a time of crisis.

For information on purchasing items created by C-U pARTners or to get involved, you can visit the initiative’s Facebook page, Instagram, and website.

