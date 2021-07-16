Pam Powell’s top four dog films to stream right now

It’s the heat of the summer and staying in to stream a movie while you cuddle up with your canine companion may be just the ticket for staying cool. Today, movie critic Pam Powell joined us with her favorite dog movies that you can stream right now.

Best in Show

Megan Leavey

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Isle of Dogs

