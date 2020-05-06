Pam Powell sits down with “Working Man” director, Robert Jury

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Film festivals across the country are talking about the new movie “Working Man.” The film puts the spotlight on the importance of the integrity of the working class. It’s a timeless tale that certainly hits home right now.

Film critic, Pam Powell, sits down with the film’s director, Robert Jury to talk about the film and the connections it has to Chicago.

“Working Man” will be streaming May 5 starring Talia Shire (“Rocky”) and Peter Gerety, written by Robert Jury.

ABOUT:

When a factory closure threatens a small Rust Belt town, one older factory worker continues going to his former job every day, despite the shutdown. His peculiar decision has a profound effect on the whole community, though his actions yield an outcome that no one ever expected.