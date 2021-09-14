Pam Powell interviews minds, voices behind Netflix’s “Chicago Party Aunt”

What started as a parody Twitter account has turned into the latest Netflix animated series. The show tells the story of Diane Dunbrowski who is always the life of the party…and who is also known as the “Chicago Party Aunt”. Movie critic Pam Powell sat down with several actors and directors behind the project to learn more about what it is and how it came to be.

