Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

SPRINGFIELD ART ASSOCIATION PAINT THE STREET EVENT



What the event entails: painting 6 x 6 foot squares on Washington Street

Who can paint: any age, any skill level, great for youth teams or organizations, or adult coworkers for team building, families, and professional artists

Pro Category: not just for “professionals”. Anyone who thinks their design and painting skills will be some of the best at the event can enter this category, which will be judged to win cash prizes.

Purpose of event: raises funds for the SAA to further our mission of art and history education and programming in central Illinois

How/when to register: Pre-registrations can be done at springfieldart.org by midnight of June 23rd. Squares can also be purchased AT the event on June 25th, but will cost $5 more.

Paint the Driveway: For anyone who would rather paint at home, Paint the Driveway is still an option!