Page Turners: “Truth in Hope” author, Roger Simpson

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Roger Simpson, Attorney & Author, shares more about his novel, Truth in Hope.

Here’s more from Roger:

I have spent the past 45 years practicing law in Monticello. I have been in private practice, State’s Attorney, Public Defender. I know law. I used my law experience into writing my first novel, The Truth in Hope. I am also a huge sports nut. I know lots of sports trivia/knowledge.

The Truth in Hope

A novel, by R.A. Simpson

Roger was born in Oak Park, Illinois and later moved to Wheaton, where he grew up with his parents and 3 siblings. He completed his undergraduate degree in History from Northwestern University ( Evans Scholar) and attended John Marshall Law School in Chicago. He has been practicing criminal law for 45 years. He has equal experience as a Prosecutor and Defense Attorney. Plethora of jury trials ranging from DUI to Capital Murder, including numerous cases involving sexual abuse of children ( a theme in the book). Roger is semi-retired which allows him to pursue his new hobby… writing. He is lived in Monticello since 1975 and been involved in many community and school services. He is an extreme sports fanatic! He enjoys golf, hockey, baseball, college football and basketball. He is a huge sports trivia nut. Loves to travel and watch movies. He has 3 children and 6 adorable grandkids. Favorite authors are Jeffrey Archer, Ken Follett and Frederick Forsythe.