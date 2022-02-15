Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The theme of our Page Turners from Champaign Public Library today: myths and legends!

The Odyssey – Homer, translated by Emily Wilson

The Song of Achilles by Madeleine Miller

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

Program-wise:

March 3rd at 7 PM, we’re hosting a virtual visit with author Madeleine Miller.

This Saturday, February 19 at noon, join us for Hidden Stories: The History of African Americans in Champaign County. Angela M. Rivers and Dr. Barbara Suggs, the co-chairs of the Champaign County African American Heritage Trail committee, will share stories of Champaign County’s Black community from 1850 to the present, as well as the plans for the Trail, which is set to open later this year.

No matter where you are in your job search, our Career Services team can help. This Thursday, February 17, from 4-5 PM, we’re hosting a resume drop-in. Bring your resume and have it reviewed by our Career Librarian, or bring information related to your education, skills, and experience and we’ll help you get started. You can also schedule an appointment with our Career Librarian for resume, cover letter, or job application help. Visit champaign.org/careers for more information.