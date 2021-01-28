Pack your bags for the winter and stay at Inman Place

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If the thought of staying home this winter makes you nervous, then consider staying awhile at Inman Place!

Here’s more from Inman Place:

When did it become Inman Place All-Inclusive 55plus living and restored?

In 2011 it became known as Inman Place and a 5.7-million-dollar renovation was done.

What does the all-inclusive mean? 3 meals a day, all utilities including cable and internet, weekly housekeeping and laundry. Free transportation M-F. Staffed 24/7. Never alone

Are most of your apartments unfurnished?

Most of them are unfurnished and we have a variety of floor plans from studios to 1 bedroom and 2 bedrooms. The prices reflect the size of the apartment.

So what is up with the commercial that says Pack your Bag and Move in for the Winter. No shoveling, Free transportation so driving in the snow or ice?

We do have some furnished apartments. They vary in size from Studios to 1 bedroom. We have everything in them you would need down to the towels and linens. Much like a hotel room. Just pack your suitcase. People who don’t want to be trapped in their house all winter and be around other people or the person who doesn’t want to shovel snow or get out in their car to get their appointments or the grocery store.

How is this room rented?

These rooms are rented at a daily rate or a reduced monthly rate. They are meant for short stays. 3 months or less. No lease. But if you think you are going to stay for at least 30 days, let us know and you will be charged at a reduced rate.

Do they get the same amenities that your residents do?

Yes. 3 meals a day, free transportation, emergency pendent, weekly laundry and housekeeping.

Can you give me some other examples of someone who might need this type of apartment other than the person wanting to escape their house for the winter?

Maybe a parent who is town visiting their kids for a few weeks and they want their own space. Or someone who is “thinking” about making this lifestyle move and would like to try us out for a couple weeks. We’ve even had people come stay who maybe went to rehab after a hospital stay and they just didn’t feel like going home and being alone. Maybe they felt it was safe yet. We’ve had people who stayed with us who are taking chemo or radiation therapy and we get them back and forth to their appointments. They don’t feel up to cooking and cleaning. Or a parent who lives with their kids and they are going out of town and don’t’ want to leave them at home alone.

Could someone have a caregiver come in if they needed help maybe with their bathing or maybe getting up and dressed in the morning?

Sure. They would need to hire that person to come in but yes, we have some residents now you have that service coming in.

And I know you are pet friendly…can your pet come and stay in your furnished apartments?

Yes, there would be an additional fee for that but of course. They just need to be able to care for it.

We are so fortunate to have this type of FURNISHED apartment available for our seniors in the area.

**Any COVID CASES AT INMAN PLACE??

No we have not had any!! No residents and no staff and we are not in lock down. Just restrictions. Mask/washing hands/social distancing/disinfecting the community on regular basis.

Mention ciLiving and seeing the Inman Place on the show and you will get ONE WEEK FREE STAY in our furnished apartment. Needs to be used in next 30 days.(from 1/28/2021)