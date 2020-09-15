Pack your bag and move in for the winter at Inman Place Independent Senior Living

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Inman Place IS Independent 55plus All-Inclusive “Catered” Senior living…

HISTORY OF INMAN PLACE

*Inman Place was the Inman Hotel built in 1915, then converted into Inman Place around 2011. In 2011 the new owners gutted the building and made the apartments. They all have beautiful large windows, granite, stainless steal. They did an excellent job blending the old with the new. Most people are shocked when they see how beautiful the apartments are. AND SOUND PROOF! Built out of poured concrete so is truly a fort. Which makes for a very soundproof building. The windows were even replaced which added to the sound proofing as well.

A Historic Landmark building in Champaign. Many famous people stayed here when it was a hotel. People like Nat King Cole, Louie Armstrong, Eleanor Roosevelt, Al Capone. The Crystal Ballroom was famous and quite the place to be at night.

*Apartments that range in size from Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments.









*All-inclusive means-We provide 3 meals a day/weekly housekeeping and laundry/free transportation M-F/all utilities including cable TV, internet and a telephone line

*Catered means-We strive to meet the needs of our residents. We will deliver meals to their rooms, run their errands, make sure they are doing well by basically paying attention. Knowing them and what their needs are. We are staffed 24 hours a day so someone is always there so they know they are safe and never alone.











*Pets-Pets are allowed. They just need to be able to take care of them. There is an additional cost per month for a pet.

*Parking-We will provide a parking pass for someone who has a car. That is included in their rent

Inman Place has a few apartments that we have furnished and there are many reasons people like these…one of these being MOVE IN FOR A SHORT STAY< LIKE THE WINTER>without having to move all your furniture. We charge a daily rate or a reduced rate for a month, if you know you are staying for a few months. There is no real lease. You just need to tell us when you are leaving. Makes it really easy to stay. No shoveling snow, running out to get groceries and if you need to go somewhere, just let our driver take you from our door to whatever door you are going to. We will even run your errands. We a POSSIBLE Flu and COVID season upon us, this is a safe way of living and staying away from the germs that are out there!

TheFurnished Apartments are very unique in senior living. Great for family who is coming in out of town for a few days over the holidays or even a lengthen stay.







We have 2 CI LIVING PROMOTIONS-

FURNISHED (SHORT STAY) APARTMENTS- ONLY $1600 for the first month of your stay!

UNFURNISHED APARTMENTS-Your 1st month is free and we will give you $1000 towards your move!

Both are huge savings! Will expire by end of October and you need to say you saw me on CI LIVING

Inman Place 55plus Catered Independent Living

217-352-7017

17 E University Ave

Champaign Il 61820