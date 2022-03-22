Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)



The Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation creates opportunity in the Agricultural Industry by providing scholarships to students pursuing degrees in food and agriculture. We also provide the Ag in the Classroom program throughout Champaign County. Our educator teaches students about food and agriculture by visiting classrooms every day.

Our upcoming fundraiser – Over the Edge CU – is an urban rappelling event. Participants raise funds in support of our mission and receive the opportunity to rappel 13 stories. Our event will be held on Friday, April 1st at Hendrick House at the corner of Lincoln & Green Street in Urbana.

Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation

801 N. Country Fair Drive, Suite A

Champaign, IL 61821