Ovarian Cancer month at Carle

Ovarian cancer is not common. About 1% of women in the U.S. have this cancer. However, it is the number one cause of death from a gynecological cancer in the U.S., as it often goes untreated until it has advanced.

Today we’re talking ovarian cancer prevention with Dr. Beverly London, Obstetrics & Gynecology at Carle, who is sharing the latest information. Ovarian cancer is one gynecological cancer treated at Carle. Within a 100-mile radius, Carle treats all forms of gynecological cancer, including cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal and vulvar cancers.

Where does ovarian cancer occur?

• It can develop on the surface of the ovary or from the inside.

• Some ovarian cancers can start in the fallopian tube and travel to the ovary.

What are the top 4 symptoms of ovarian cancer?

• Bloating or an increase in abdominal size

• Pelvic or Abdominal Pain

• Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly

• Urinary symptoms (frequency & urgency)

Other symptoms: Vagina bleeding – especially after menopause

Change in Bowel Habits

• If signs and symptom do not improve in 2 wks after normal interventions like:

o Laxatives

o Rest

o Changing diet

o Exercise

You should contact your provider

What causes ovarian cancer?

The cause is not clear, but certain things can increase the risk of getting ovarian cancer. The top factors are:

• Age – older than 55 years and having gone through menopause so the ovaries no longer work.

• Family history of Breast, Ovarian, Colon or Uterine cancer

• Personal history of Breast cancer

• BRCA1 or 2

• Never having kids

• Infertility

• Endometriosis

• Lynch syndrome (genetic disorder that makes someone predisposed to cancers before age 50)

What screening tests are available?

• None currently. Pelvic sonograms, which are noninvasive, can be used to visualize the ovaries

• Women should be alert to any changes in their body and discuss them with their provider

• A CA 125 blood test may be helpful to diagnose ovarian cancer in a high-risk woman after menopause

How is ovarian cancer treated?

• The location and stage, type, patient age and general health determine treatment.

• Usually surgery is used to remove ovaries, fallopian tubes, lymph glands (nodes) and uterus.

• Drugs (chemotherapy) and radiation therapy can also be used in the treatment of ovarian cancer.

How is risk reduced?

• The earlier this cancer is diagnosed, the better the outcome.

• Combination birth control pills. For every 5 years of pill use, risk is reduced by 20%

• If you have a tubal ligation – consider having your tubes removed – A salpingectomy

Other tips

• Tell your healthcare provider about relatives with ovarian cancer

• If diagnosed with ovarian cancer, ask your provider about emotional and social support groups in your community.

• Try to live a healthy lifestyle by eating more fruits, vegetables and grains and less fat. Exercise. Keep to your ideal weight.

• Do not miss follow-up health appointments with your provider.

For more information, go to carle.org