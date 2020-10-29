Outdoor recreation lovers dream found in Sullivan

FILE – This June 24, 2004, file photo, shows Minidoka National Wildlife Refuge near American Falls, Idaho. The Trump administration announced on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, it is expanding hunting and fishing at nearly 80 national wildlife refuges, including Minidoka, in what it says is a bonus for hunters and anglers but what critics contend is deferring management to states with potential to harm wildlife populations. (Bill Schaefer/The Idaho State Journal via AP, File)

Sullivan, Ill. (WCIA)

Why Sullivan Campaign has kicked off and Lake Shelbyville is just one of the many reasons why tourists come and visit the area and why many people choose to live in Sullivan.

Sullivan is an outdoor recreation lovers dream! If your passion is fishing, boating, hunting, mountain biking, camping….the list goes on and on, you name it you can find it!

• Enjoy outdoor recreation at the nearby 11,000 acres of nature and 200 miles of shoreline in and around Lake Shelbyville.

• Lake Shelbyville offers mountain biking, hiking and swimming for those who enjoy the great outdoors.

• Lake Shelbyville is one of the top Midwestern destinations for fisherman. With 11,000 acres and 200 miles of shoreline, Lake Shelbyville offers a multitude of fishing opportunities. Popular game species include catfish, crappie, largemouth bass, muskie, walleye, white bass, and bluegill. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in conjunction with the local Illinois Department of Natural Resources District Fisheries biologist stock walleye or sauger on a yearly basis and manage 16 farm ponds to maintain sizeable populations. The ponds range in size from less than an acre to 27 acres and most are easily accessible by foot.

• Lake Shelbyville offers a wide variety of hunting opportunities! Approximately 12,000 of the 23,000 land acres at Lake Shelbyville are comprised of Oak/Hickory Forests.