Our Town Watseka: Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce celebrating 75th anniversary

Watseka, Ill. (WCIA)

Amanda Hibbs, Executive Director with the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, joins us for Our Town Watseka.

Activities:

As a service and action organization, the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce:

Provides a venue through which people can take effective action for the progress of the community

Helps create opportunities for industrial and commercial growth and seeks improvements in community infrastructure

Markets the community to potential businesses, organizations and residents

Serves the community by organizing events that highlight new and existing businesses and organizations and promotes our area to visitors

We encourage people to come to Watseka and check it out to see what we have to offer.

We help with welcoming new businesses to town and featuring, we are community oriented and we consider ourselves the go to place!

Mission Statement:

To promote the economic, civic and social well-being of the people in the Watseka area, and conduct activities for the direct or indirect benefit of its members and the larger community.

We are celebrating 75 years 1945-2020!

Every chamber has there own way of doing things honestly.

Annual Trunk or Treat which will be a drive thru event this year.

Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce

815-432-2416

110 South Third Street Watseka, IL 60970