Our Town Watseka: Prospect Bank

Banks are primarily known for checking and savings accounts and home and auto loans, but Prospect Bank in Our Town: Watseka has something extra for customers: HSA’s.

HSA stands for Health Savings Account. A HSA is a tax-free medical savings accounts available to individuals who are enrolled in a High Deductible Health Plan. These types of accounts became available in January 2004 when signed into law by President George W Bush. As the cost of health care and insurance has continued to rise so has the popularity of these health savings accounts.

There are multiple advantages of having a HSA. First is the tax-advantage. A person is able to put pre- tax money from their payroll directly into this account. Or, if they want to make a contribution of after-tax money, you are eligible for a tax deduction on your personal income taxes. Plus the money that grows in the health savings account is tax free as long as it is used for qualified medical expenses.

Additionally, the money that builds in the HSA will roll over year after year. There is not use it or lose it penalty. So a person who has low medical expenses today can start saving this money to be used in the future when their medical expenses may increase.



A Health Savings Account is used to save money for qualified medical expenses not only of the HSA owner, but also their spouse and any dependents. Some examples are doctor visit co-pays, prescriptions, glasses or contacts, or medical procedures just to name a few. Visit irs.gov publication 502 to find a full list of eligible medical expenses.



There is specific criteria that must be met in order to be eligible to contribute to a health savings account. The individual establishing the HSA:

must be covered by a high deductible health plan on the first day of the month cannot have coverage under any other non HDHP cannot be enrolled in Medicare is not claimed as a dependent on another person’s tax return unless it is your spouse

How much can you put into your HSA?

The IRS sets the contribution limits annually. For 2020 the limit for a single covered insurance policy is $3,550 and for family coverage policy it is $7,100. A person over the age of 55 has the opportunity to contribute an additional $1,000 as their catchup contribution. Follow the annual limits on irs.gov.

How does someone open an HSA?

Opening a Health Savings Account with Prospect Bank is super easy! You can open your account online at bankprospect.com.



