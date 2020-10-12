Our Town Watseka: McCullough Implement

McCullough Implement represents many trusted equipment brands including Kubota, Bobcat, Versatile, AGCO, Kinze, Landoll, Great Plains, Sunflower, Unverferth, J&M, Woods, and Brandt, and offer offer service, parts, sales, and rentals on all of them.

At McCullough, their people make the difference…with factory trained service technicians with years of experience. They do in shop maintenance and repairs…and have fully equipped service trucks for Mobil service at your home, field, or job site.

For more information:

815-432-3965

1966 N St Rt 1

Watseka, IL

http://www.mcagplus.com