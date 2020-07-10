Our Town Rantoul: Grill Master, Marc Beach & Illinois Pork Producers

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Marc Beach, Our Town Rantoul Grill Master, shares a great dish on the grill with help from the Illinois Pork Producers.

Pork is versatile and a great value that can help stretch your food dollar.
o Pork is family-friendly and is easy to prepare.
o Pork Power Program: IPPA has been using this program to donate ground pork to food banks across Illinois for over 10 years.
 The donations of over 800,000 pounds of pork totaling 2.7 million servings
 If you wish to donate, go to www.ilpork.com. Donations over $15, we will send you a T-Shirt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon