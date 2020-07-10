Our Town Rantoul: Grill Master, Marc Beach & Illinois Pork Producers

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Marc Beach, Our Town Rantoul Grill Master, shares a great dish on the grill with help from the Illinois Pork Producers.

Pork is versatile and a great value that can help stretch your food dollar.

o Pork is family-friendly and is easy to prepare.

o Pork Power Program: IPPA has been using this program to donate ground pork to food banks across Illinois for over 10 years.

 The donations of over 800,000 pounds of pork totaling 2.7 million servings

 If you wish to donate, go to www.ilpork.com. Donations over $15, we will send you a T-Shirt.