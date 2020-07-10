Our Town Rantoul: Greetings from Mayor Chuck Smith

We’re celebrating Our Town Rantoul!

We check in on what makes Rantoul a great community with mayor, Chuck Smith.

*The Rantoul Family Sports Complex (this is a new 65-acre multi-sport facility under construction in Rantoul…should generate 150,000 tourists to the community to play baseball, softball, soccer, football, rugby, lacrosse, as well as non-sport related events like concerts, band competitions, and festivals); also other tourism destination locations like Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch, the Half Century of Progress Show, regional and national events, and the former Chanute Air Force Base and its history

*Economic Development in the Community (with the sports complex we are also trying to bring additional economic development to the community including restaurants, retail, hotels, entertainment venues, office space)

*Recreation (Rantoul has a number of recreational opportunities including the aquatic center where the interview takes place, a fitness center, little league (which is being played), camps, Heritage Lake, walking trails and bike paths, and several parks with different features)

*Rantoul is a progressive community focused on new developments in recreation, business, and residential; the partnership with the University of Illinois in trying to bring a unique state of the art autonomous vehicle lab to Rantoul with a focus on the future

*The positive support shown by churches and other organizations throughout the community during COVID and other times of crisis really brought the community together, and our residents benefited from the overwhelming assistance churches provided.