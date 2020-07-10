Our Town Rantoul: DUO

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)
Tim Foley, Manager of DUO in Our Town Rantoul, shows off what they have to offer hungry customers.
Here’s more from DUO:
We help people fill an empty stomach.
How do you offer a buffet? We offer an all you can eat cafeteria style serving buffet.
We offer a all you can eat buffet nothing else like it around.
We offer 3 great restaurants in one location Tk’s Cheesesteaks, Tia’s Chicken Box, and Butcher Boy Burgers.
Do you make or buy the pies? We make all pies every morning.
DUO
422 S Garrard Rantoul IL