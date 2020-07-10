Our Town Rantoul: DUO

Tim Foley, Manager of DUO in Our Town Rantoul, shows off what they have to offer hungry customers.

Here’s more from DUO:

We help people fill an empty stomach.

How do you offer a buffet? We offer an all you can eat cafeteria style serving buffet.

We offer a all you can eat buffet nothing else like it around.

We offer 3 great restaurants in one location Tk’s Cheesesteaks, Tia’s Chicken Box, and Butcher Boy Burgers.

Do you make or buy the pies? We make all pies every morning.

DUO
422 S Garrard Rantoul IL

