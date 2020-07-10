Our Town Rantoul: Anywhere Anytime Journeys

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)
Brad Martin, CEO of Anywhere Anytime Journeys in Rantoul shows off his new location as well as a few tips on traveling safe during the pandemic and great destinations for travel.
New TSA Guidelines:
- No handing Boarding Pass to TSA Officer
- Food items in a plastic bag
- Pack smarter than before
- Practice social distancing
- Encourage wearing face protection
Travel Ideas for 2021
- Domestic Travel
- Hawaii
- Alaska
- International Travel
- Caribbean
- Mexico
- Canada
101 E Sangamon Ave Rantoul, Illinois
