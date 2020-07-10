Our Town Rantoul: Anywhere Anytime Journeys

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Brad Martin, CEO of Anywhere Anytime Journeys in Rantoul shows off his new location as well as a few tips on traveling safe during the pandemic and great destinations for travel.

New TSA Guidelines:

  • No handing Boarding Pass to TSA Officer
  • Food items in a plastic bag
  • Pack smarter than before
  • Practice social distancing
  • Encourage wearing face protection

Travel Ideas for 2021

  • Domestic Travel
    • Hawaii
    • Alaska
  • International Travel
    • Caribbean
    • Mexico
    • Canada

101 E Sangamon Ave Rantoul, Illinois

Visit their website HERE.

