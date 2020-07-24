Our Town Paris: The Fizz

Paris, Ill. (WCIA)

Nothing beats sipping on a fizzy drink to beat the July heat. CiLiving’s Erin Valle checks out The Fizz in Our Town Paris.

The drive-up soda shop opened in May and features dozens of fun drinks using a variety of bases including coffee, tea, soda, lemonade, and energy drinks. Choose from endless mix-ins and flavors for a create-your-own special or pick from the shop’s hand crafted creations.

Location: 404 S Main Street Paris, Illinois