Our Town Paris: The Fizz

ciLiving.TV

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paris, Ill. (WCIA)

Nothing beats sipping on a fizzy drink to beat the July heat. CiLiving’s Erin Valle checks out The Fizz in Our Town Paris.

The drive-up soda shop opened in May and features dozens of fun drinks using a variety of bases including coffee, tea, soda, lemonade, and energy drinks. Choose from endless mix-ins and flavors for a create-your-own special or pick from the shop’s hand crafted creations.

Location: 404 S Main Street Paris, Illinois

Thursday11AM–7PM
Friday11AM–7PM
Saturday9AM–7PM
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11AM–7PM
Wednesday11AM–7PM
The Fizz Hours

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020