Our Town Paris: Lot 50 Brewing

Paris, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re whetting our whistle at Lot 50 Brewing in Our Town Paris.

Here’s more from Lot 50 Brewing:

We are a microbrewery in small town Illinois. We’ve tried to create a product that can meet the expectations of all types of beer drinkers and even converting those who aren’t. Our taproom and beer garden are family friendly and we allow our guests to order food from restaurants that deliver to our facility. We’ve become the gathering place for school reunion socials, company parties and chamber of commerce happy hour events.

The craft beer industry is still growing and there a number of us in Central Illinois. I think we all work very hard to take care of the communities we serve. We put our taproom first.

Our two year anniversary party was canceled due to Covid restrictions. We have some special beer releases coming up for our HoneyBee Festival and Christmas in Paris over Thanksgiving weekend.

Lot 50 Brewing

217-921-3950

112 E Court St

Paris, Il 61944