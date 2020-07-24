Our Town Paris: Lori’s Pins ‘n Needles

Paris, Ill. (WCIA)

Lori’s Pins ‘ n Needles has been in business since 1980, helping individuals with creative sewing and quilting projects. Lori’s specializes in sewing and quilting machines including Husqvarna Viking, BabyLock, and HandiQuilter..

Today, Abigail is demonstrating how the AccuQuilt Go Cutter works to save time and can accurately cut quilt blocks and creative projects.

We provide customer service, help with matching and color coordinating fabrics for projects.

Summer Sale Event happening now.

Follow Lori’s Pins ‘n Needles on Facebook HERE.