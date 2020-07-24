Our Town Paris: Kurly Q

Paris, Ill. (WCIA)

Kurly Q is a quick service restaurant that has been in business since 1976. It is family owned and operated. We are best known for milk shakes, footlong hot dogs, breaded tenderloins, and cheeseballs. We have over 75 flavors of soft serve ice cream and a variety of sandwiches, sides and salads. Our customers our always fascinated by all our flavors of ice cream and the huge variety of menu items. We open daily 11-9. We have some employees who have worked at Kurly Q for years. We offer gift cards and have a loyalty program.

One of our most commonly asked questions is “What is your favorite flavor of ice cream. People are also looking for healthy options which we do have. We have grilled tenderloins and grilled chicken as well as three different salads which customers love. We have a taco salad, grilled chicken salad and a crispy chicken salad.

Many of the products we offer are unique to our area. We have many different sides such as fried cauliflower, mac n cheese wedges and corn nuggets.

We have weekly specials that are listed in our local newspaper. They are also posted on facebook and instagram.

Kurly Q

217-465-5812

309 W. Jasper St., Paris, IL 61944