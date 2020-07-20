Our Town Paris: Joe’s Pizza

Paris, Ill. (WCIA)

Joe’s Pizza owner, Eno Vitale, knows people will travel far for great food.

And people come to eat at his restaurant because they know these Old World methods have traveled far too.

“My mom and dad, when they came over from Italy… from Sicily, they brought the recipe,” says Vitale.

After Eno’s parent’s– Joe and Pia Vitale– immigrated to the United States, they opened up Joe’s Pizza in Paris in 1973.

The couple made an effort to teach their children what they know, passing along old family recipes to their four kids and instilling in them that great pizza starts with fresh, local ingredients, free from shortcuts.

“We get our pork and grind it, we cut it, we season it ourselves,” says Vitale. “Our dough is made by hand [and] we shred our cheese which is 100% pure mozzarella.”



In 1986, the Vitale siblings took over the restaurant. Today, Joe is retired, but Eno says you can still find his dad in the kitchen doing what he does best:

“I can make a pizza– and we’ve been working since we were 9 years old–but when my Dad makes it he’s just got that touch. I mean he just does it perfect and it’s perfect every time. Whether you’re making one pizza or you’re making 100 pizzas.”

Through the years, the Vitale siblings have strived to keep their parent’s traditions alive. Joe’s Pizza is still very much a family establishment with the youngest members of the family helping out in any way they can, from bussing tables to serving.

“It’s really cool we get our work ethic from [our grandparents],” says Teresa Twigg. “We are very hard working kids, we’re very determined, and we are ready for the world.”

Joe’s Pizza Locations:

Paris

Tuscola

Shelbyville

To view restaurant menu and hours click HERE.



