Our Town Paris: Horizon Health

Paris, Ill. (WCIA)

Save the date as Horizon Health is celebrating their 50th anniversary!



Attend our 50-year celebration open house Monday, November 9, from 4-8 pm.

New Beginnings

Opening of hospital ceremony When Drs. Charles McClelland and Gordon Sprague, the original owners, decided that the community should own the hospital, they donated Paris Community Hospital to form a foundation. Thus, The Hospital & Medical Foundation of Paris (HMFP) was founded on December 30, 1958.

1968

Ground is broken for the current Paris Community Hospital because of a successful $1 million capital fund drive.

1970

The hospital officially opens its doors on November 9.

1992

PCHFMC purchases The Medical Center Clinic from Drs. James Acklin, Duane Haskell, and Leland Phipps.

1994

The hospital also purchases the practice of Dr. Jeffry Hatcher, creating Chrisman Family Medical Center.

1996

HMFP completes a hospital expansion project to construct the Family Medical Center. The combined organization becomes Paris Community Hospital/Family Medical Center.

1996

Kansas Family Medical Center opensdoctors with children

1999

Foundation creates the hospital’s west wing for the Rehabilitation Services Department, which includes the Physical Therapy and Cardiac Rehab Departments.

2004

Site development begins for an $11 million expansion project to build a new family medical center in Paris, IL. Additional investments are made to the facility’s infrastructure, programs, and physician recruitment.Hospital image

2006

New building and interior renovations are complete. Most notable are the new private patient rooms in the hospital.

2010

Senior Care, a behavioral health service for senior citizens, opens at an off-site location in Paris. The service is a Medicare-approved program for patients ages 65 and older, as well as Medicare disability patients.

2011

EZ Care opens as non-emergency, weekend medical clinic in the Paris Family Medical Center.

2016

Oakland Family Medical Center opens

2018

Paris Community Hospital/Family Medical Center rebrands to Horizon Health. The new brand consists of Paris Community Hospital, Paris Clinic, Chrisman Clinic, Oakland Clinic, Senior Care, and EZ Care.