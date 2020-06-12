Our Town Pana: Sav-Mor Pharmacy

Pana, Ill. (WCIA)

Chelsea Swisher joins us from Sav-Mor Pharmacy in Pana.

A “Hometown” Pharmacy With “World Class” Service

Sav-Mor Pharmacy is a great resource in the Pana community especially during COVID-19.

Here’s more from the pharmacy:

We have 8 locations across Illinois:

Atwood • Cerro Gordo• Louisville • Neoga •Nokomis •Pana • Tuscola • Virden

The Pana Sav-Mor Pharmacy is proud to be known as one of the last locally owned independent pharmacies in town.

You’ll find every member of our staff to be knowledgeable and accessible. While our commitment to personal service is still the most important aspect of our business, we are constantly expanding to include many patient care services. Through all of the growth and modernization, The Pana Sav-Mor Pharmacy has managed to maintain the intimacy of a neighborhood pharmacy.

Now it’s even easier to refill with our FREE app.

Refill 24/7, set reminders, save on medications and access your account from the new Sav-Mor Pharmacy mobile app.

We offer: