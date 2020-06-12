Our Town Pana: Pana Community Hospital

Pana, Ill. (WCIA)



Pana Community Hospital has served Pana and the surrounding communities since 1914. Congratulations are in order as they have completed their recent building project. Breaking ground in August of 2017, it was one of the largest building projects ever undertaken at $20.4 million dollars.

Pana Community Hospital has worked hard to handle the pandemic in the best way possible. They were fortunate to have only had a few positive cases in the community, but they are prepared.

Their Emergency Preparedness team meets every week meticulously reviewing PPE supplies, discussing how to safely conduct daily operations and plan for any surges that may come in the future. At the onset of pandemic many services had to be suspended, but now their services are ramping back up. Currently services such as surgery, diagnostic imaging, lab, physical therapy, emergency and cardiopulmonary are all open.

Safety is a top priority and they are resuming services adhering to strict guidelines and enhanced infection control procedures. Some guidelines include screening and masking of all patients and visitors as well as requiring COVID-19 testing for surgical and certain diagnostic procedures.

They are offering video visits in all of their clinics which are located in Pana, Ramsey, Assumption and Nokomis. They have 11 providers serving the hospital (5 physicians and 6 NPs).

LiveWell Fitness will be opening by appointment on June 8th and now offers outdoor group exercise classes.

FastCare walk-in clinic opens June 29.

PCH is excited to serve their community. They urge everyone to maintain good health and continue with your regular screenings, tests, etc. It is important to not delay any care you may need during this time. They are prepared to care for you!