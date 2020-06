Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

On Location follows host Joe Barlow’s travels across the world - from the creaky house in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, to a sleepy cornfield in Field of Dreams. The credits have rolled, the actors have gotten new roles, but the locations live on and have new stories to tell. The pilot episode takes us to the spots seen in the 1974 horror classic, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (which celebrated its 45th anniversary on October 1st, 2019).