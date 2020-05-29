Our Town Monticello: Meet Pitmaster, John Diniz

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

When Our Town Monticello Pitmaster John Diniz isn’t behind the grill, he’s busy running his own fishing and tackle business.

Here’s more about John and JayDiz Fishing & Tackle Co.:

Born from the excitement of a young boys first big bass and a lifelong pursuit of the perfect day on the water.

My name is John Diniz and I’m addicted to fishing.

Well… not really addicted, that’s a pretty strong word. Just look at the Webster’s Definition: addict – transitive verb

1: to devote or surrender (oneself) to something habitually or obsessively <addicted to gambling>

2: to cause addiction to a substance in (a person or animal)

Ok, maybe I AM a fishing addict. But it’s a good kind of addict right? Just don’t ask my wife.

It all started when I was a youngster growing up in central Illinois. At the age of 6 or 7 my stepdad, Jim, started to take me fishing at local farm ponds on summer evenings after he got home from work. And sometimes weekend camping trips to some of the bigger state parks with bass, bluegill, crappie, and channel cats the usual catch. I didn’t have a lot of patience back then so Jim would send me off on my way with my Zebco 404 spincast setup and a few small spinner baits. Any fish was awesome to a 7 year-old.

I think it was the summer of 1973 when I was turning 9 that my fishing world changed forever. We were on a weekend trip to Moraine View State Park and I was dragging a Texas rigged purple worm across the bottom when I hooked up with the biggest bass I’d ever seen. Screams of excitement brought my stepdad running over to help. He wasn’t sure what was going on but I assured him this was a big old bass. My poor Zebco’s drag was not doing a thing to I did the only logical thing a 9yr old boy would do. I grabbed the line and started walking backwards to land the fish. Jim I think thought I was hung up and dragging in a stick or something and just stood back to watch. Eventually he realized under the big clump of weeds at the end of my line was indeed a big old bass. That fish is forever etched into my memory and thanks to the folks at the bait shop there I was able to immortalize the moment in a Polaroid picture.

Learn more about John and his business at his website HERE.