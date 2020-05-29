Our Town Monticello: Grilling with Illinois Pork Producers

Mike Borgic, Director of Membership with the Illinois Pork Producers Association, joins Storyteller, Erin Valle, live from Our Town Monticello.

Here’s more from the Our Town 2020 sponsors, Illinois Pork Producers:

Pork is versatile and a great value that can help stretch your food dollar

Today, we’re sharing ideas on how to cook once, eat twice (or more) with pork, highlight the convenience of cooking pork through a variety of preparation methods, and ways that pork can help consumers stretch their food dollar.

Pork is family-friendly and is easy to prepare

Pork is family-pleasing and easy to prepare, and a great way for kids to get in the kitchen and help prepare meals.

Pork can help make any meal occasion special.

Pork Power Program

IPPA has been using this program to donate ground pork to food banks across Illinois for over 10 years. The donations of over 800,000 pounds of pork totaling 2.7 million servings.

If you wish to donate, go to www.ilpork.com. Donations over $15, we will send you a T-Shirt.