Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

With material costs going up, if you need a roof repair or installation it’s best to look at your costs now. Central Roofing joins shares what roofing types are best as well as how to choose the right contractor to fit your needs.

Here’s more from Central Roofing:

We spend countless hours on training to ensure customer satisfaction and warranty compliance on all roofing projects. We have about 10 veterans working for us and one other that is also an Urbana Police Officer. We have a large enough fleet that we will travel and take jobs almost anywhere in Illinois or Indiana. We work with the customers and their insurance companies to ensure they are compensated fairly and get their property back to pre-loss condition. We can work with all roofing materials and take on any kind of roofing system, there is literally no job too big or too small.

Metal Roofing, Shingle Roofing, EPDM, TPO, PVC and other Flat Commercial Roofing

Metal Roofing, Shingle Roofing, EPDM, TPO, PVC and other Flat Commercial Roofing Veteran Owned and Operated Roofing Company

Started with 2 employees running the business out of an apartment

Now almost 50 employees working thousands of jobs per year, commercial and residential

We have employees balancing military service and police service while working at Central Roofing as Project Managers

We will be offering $500 OFF any roof installation for anyone who calls in or submits a request through our website. All they have to do is mention that they saw us on this segment on WCIA 3.

217.728.7663

CENTRAL ROOFING SULLIVAN, 992 IL ROUTE 32 SULLIVAN, IL 61951 | 217.728.7663

CENTRAL ROOFING MATTOON, 1312 BROADWAY AVE MATTOON, IL 61938 | 217.728.7662

CENTRAL ROOFING CHAMPAIGN, 1304 W ANTHONY DR, CHAMPAIGN, IL 61821 | 217.607.0298