Our Town Mahomet: Quilting from beginning to end with A Quilting Bee

Quite often, people make quilt tops and have a difficult time with the next step: sandwiching the quilt top, batting and backing, stitching them together to make a finished quilt. At A Quilting Bee in Mahomet, they can help you take your project from beginning to end…with thousands of bolts of fabrics to choose from and a high-end long-arm quilting machine to stitch all the layers together. Plus, right now, you can even start saving on Christmas fabrics.

For more information, visit:

A Quilting Bee, 406 E Main St, Mahomet, IL 61853

http://aquiltingbee.com

Or call 217-714-1809.

