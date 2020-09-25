Our Town Mahomet: Feldkamp’s West

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Cathy Croft, co-owner of Feldkamp’s West Auto Repair and Towing shares how they can help you from towing, diagnosing, to repairing your vehicle.

We started in the towing industry 30 years ago , we then expanded the business to include semi towing and hauling services from our Urbana location. We then saw a need for affordable automotive and diesel repair. So we expanded to Mahomet and we offer affordable quality repair, service and towing. The diesel repair we provide at our Urbana location. We also purchased the car wash here in Mahomet. So we can help you clean your car and service it.

Both Tim and I are involved with the shop on a daily basis, I am usually the one scheduling your appointments, checking you out and answering the phone 24-7 nights and weekends even we are not open.

We help people with their vehicles. Usually we are called once something has happened to their car. It will not start, brakes are squeaking . We have the latest diagnostic tools to assist in determining the cause of the issue, we then recommend a reasonably priced fix for the issue.

We are a 1 stop shop, we can tow, diagnose and repair your vehicle.

We all have Certified Technicians, we all have current diagnostic tools, we all have good customer service, we all use the same parts providers.,,,,,, our difference is our transparency, my techs do not make commission on “up selling” and our pricing is the most affordable. NOTHING is compromised, I simply don’t make as much profit on each job as our competitors.

Through the end of November, our community give back day is Thursday and we give free tire rotation with an oil change.

We encourage every one to like our facebook page, EVERY week in October for breast cancer awareness we will be doing drawings for gift cards. We will give away $100 week.

