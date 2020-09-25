Our Town Mahomet: Bulldog Automotive

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out the different services offered at Bulldog Automotive in Our Town Mahomet.

Here’s more from Bulldog:



We know cars, people find it interesting that we can do the same work as the big guys(dealerships and repair chains) with the same quality parts for a lot less money.

We try to educate people with the repairs needed, hat needs done now and what will need done in the future. We are always asked does my car really need this? Or does it really cost this much to do this job? Of course the answer always varies. We try to solve any automotive problems the customer has or refer them somewhere where they can, if there is a recall or bulletin involved.

We strive to be as upfront and honest with every customer that comes through our door!! And to educate and visually show people issues we find and help them come up with the best way to proceed with repairs.

We are trying to come up with a customer appreciation day, but may have to wait till next year. We try to be as competitive as possible and usually always have specials although they may not be advertised.

Bulldog Automotive Inc

217-586-2277

706 E Franklin St

Mahomet, IL 61853