Our Town Hoopeston: DACC Higher Learning Center

Hoopeston, Ill. (WCIA)

DACC Higher Learning Center shares how they are preparing for classes this fall.

Here’s more from DACC:

We are here to provide access to classes and college support functions for students who would otherwise have to drive long distances to attend classes and receive services on the Danville Campus. We help new students with the process of getting started as a DACC student, we provide testing services and tech support. Because we are here, and people in our communities know us, we feel that takes some of the hesitancy out of getting started or getting answers!

We are an extension site for DACC, and we provide a link and access to classes and services (advising, financial aid, testing, TRIO, career counseling) for students and potential students who live in the northern part of the district, including Hoopeston, Milford, Rossville, Rankin, East Lynn, Bismark, Armstrong and Potomac.

Registration is open now for fall classes that begin August 24. For Fall 2020 Hoopeston will offer 9 general education credit classes, College Express CNA, Adult CNA and GED classes, as well as a variety of community education classes.

DACC Higher Learning Center, Hoopeston

217-283-4170

847 E. Orange Street, Hoopeston IL