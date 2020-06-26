Our Town Hoopeston: Birkey’s Farm Store

Hoopeston, Ill. (WCIA

Todd Bohlmann, Store Manager at Birkey’s Farm Store, shares what it means to be a part of the Hoopeston community.

CaseIH farm equipment dealer. We have 17 locations throughout Illinois and Indiana. A majority of our customers are farmers. We provide equipment for their farming operation from large combines and tractors down the mower that they mow their lawn with. We’ve been in business for 65 years providing not only the equipment but we also service the equipment and provide parts for them as well.

Farming changes every year. There are changes in weather, commodity prices and technology. We try to help customers with whatever they need to keep the operation going and growing.

We do a lot of “in field” demonstrations with combines and tractors as well as lawn mowers.

Having 17 locations allows us to have a wide variety and brands of products to offer our customers. Different brands of mowers and tractors to name a few.

Birkey’s Farm Store

217-283-5191

1037 South Dixie Highway, Hoopeston, IL 60942