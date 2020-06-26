Our Town Hoopeston: Anderson Funeral Home

|Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston, Illinois always tries to add a personal touch to when working with a family, and they offer many amenities that other funeral homes don’t offer. Including:
– A children’s movie room
– Life Symbol burial vaults which allow families to sign the vault at the cemetery
– Christmas Remembrance Service
– Personalized details incorporated into the service such as a tractor parade or other custom ideas that are unique to each family
Owner Ryan Anderson also tractor pulls in the National Tractor Pulling Association and recently won the National Championship Truck and Tractor Pull in Louisville, KY. Ryan uses tractor pulling to connect with families in our rural communities that they serve.
Anderson Funeral Home
427 E. Main St. Hoopeston, IL 60942
217-283-6696
http://www.anderson-funeral-home.com