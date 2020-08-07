Our Town Gibson City: Hood’s Ace Hardware

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking our unique home decor and gift ideas at Hood’s Ace Hardware.

Here’s more from Hood’s Ace Hardware:

We help people with lots of things, after all we are ACE Hardware, the HELPFUL PLACE….

People should know that we have knowledgeable staff in our stores to help with any project or problem they have and that we will do our best to help them the best way we can and at a fair price.

Our Ace Hardware store also does personalized laser engraving, right here in the store. Simple engravings can be done while you wait and special orders we like to give them a little more time to get them the exact way the customer wants.

This laser engraver is the only one in our area. We engrave on many different items, like pens, dog tags, keychains, picture frames, wooden plaques, Yeti cups and more. Making your gift unique and special. We pride our gift department on, being unique.

Kids like to come in and pick out fun gifts for mom, dad, grandparents. We do wedding and anniversary gifts. Baby, Baptism, Confirmation and Communion the list is endlist.

Gibson City is a small knit community where the businesses and chamber work together to bring people to our town with events and activities. In the summer once a month on the 3rd Friday they have Car Cruises. Cars roll in around 5:30 and cruise up and down our brick streets. There are food vendors, and live music for people to enjoy the evening.

HOOD’S ACE HARDWARE, INC

217-784-4273

119 N SANGAMON AVE

GIBSON CITY, IL 60936