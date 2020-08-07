Our Town Gibson City: Healing Begins Now

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)
Lisa Dillon with Healing Begins Now shares how acupuncture needles and cupping cups can help with pain.
Here’s more from Healing Begins Now:
Services:
- Integrative medicine to provide holistic healing, treat both chronic and acute pain.
- We see people w/ arthritis acute pain syndrome, treat athletes to promote healing and recovery before/after events.
- Traditional medicine
I provide integrative medicine, few licensed acupuncturist in downstate IL
Referral from physicians for pain medicine when traditional western medicine has not been effective.
Healing Begins Now
784-8888
113 W. 8th St.
Gibson City, IL