Our Town Gibson City: Harvest Moon Twin Drive In Movie Theatre

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out what’s new at Harvest Moon Twin Drive In Movie Theatre in Our Town Gibson City.

The Harvest Moon is a unique drive-in movie theatre located in the heart of central Illinois. Conveniently located 35 miles from Bloomington Normal and 30 miles from Champaign Urbana, The Harvest Moon is the area’s # 1 summer movie destination. They are home to the $2 bill giveaway, retro movie nights, and the best drive-in food in the Midwest. 

Adults (12 & up): $7.00 
Kids (4-11): $6.00 
Kids under 4: FREE!Only Cash is accepted at the Box Office!

MOVIE LINE:217-784-8770     OFFICE: 815-268-4000     INFO@HARVESTMOONDRIVEIN.COM     TEXT: MOON TO 64600

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon