Our Town Gibson City: Country Financial

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re visiting with Tom Marriott with Country Financial in Our Town Gibson City.

Here’s more from Tom:

Many people dream about how their lives will change in the years to come. Even though no one has a crystal ball to predict the future there are some things that are a real possibility, especially if you have a family – like weddings, college, and eventually retirement. Being prepared for these things can make a big difference, and protecting what you have today is important, too. Let’s get together to talk about your present needs and future plans!

Even the biggest goals start with simple steps

We know life is busy. So before another moment goes by, I want to help you plan for your future so you can spend less time worrying and more time making memories.

Sometimes, when you have more questions than answers, it might seem easier to do nothing at all.

Whether you’re protecting the things you love or preparing for tomorrow, don’t get overwhelmed, get started.

Our Roots

COUNTRY Financial® was founded over 90 years ago by a group of farmers who wanted to insure the property of their friends and neighbors.

Today, we’re a highly-rated, financially strong company that offers much more than just insurance. We offer our clients a variety of ways to protect what’s most important to them AND plan for a financially secure future.

COUNTRY Financial®

420 E 1st Street

Gibson City, IL 60936