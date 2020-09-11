Our Town Effingham: Physician’s Choice Wellness

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Patty Clarey-Henry, Program Director, at Physician’s Choice Wellness, shares how they can help people with their weight loss journey.

Here’s more from Patty:

We are locally owned and have clinics in Effingham, Mt. Zion, Forsyth and Taylorville. Also have a online program to service those all over the United States. We have helped thousands of people loss weight and keep it off. Reducing medications from being over weight. Also – we accept most insurance.





We help people get healthy! We have on staff a Life Coach, Registered Dietitian, Clinical Staff, Doctors and Nurse Practitioners. We are here to support our patients and walk with them. We are told A LOT that we have the heart and care so much about our patients.

We have the heart to help with the weight loss journey

We will offer a free enrollment into our program for the month of Sept This includes a start up package, initial labs, start up class with the dietitian and their first Dr’s visit. This is up a $600 value.

Physician’s Choice Wellness

Business/Organization Phone

217-855-8808

Business/Organization Address

1105 W. St. Anthony St

Effingham Il 62401