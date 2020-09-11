Our Town Effingham: Physician’s Choice Wellness

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Patty Clarey-Henry, Program Director, at Physician’s Choice Wellness, shares how they can help people with their weight loss journey.

Here’s more from Patty:
We are locally owned and have clinics in Effingham, Mt. Zion, Forsyth and Taylorville. Also have a online program to service those all over the United States. We have helped thousands of people loss weight and keep it off. Reducing medications from being over weight. Also – we accept most insurance.

We help people get healthy! We have on staff a Life Coach, Registered Dietitian, Clinical Staff, Doctors and Nurse Practitioners. We are here to support our patients and walk with them. We are told A LOT that we have the heart and care so much about our patients.

We have the heart to help with the weight loss journey

We will offer a free enrollment into our program for the month of Sept This includes a start up package, initial labs, start up class with the dietitian and their first Dr’s visit. This is up a $600 value.

Physician’s Choice Wellness
Business/Organization Phone
217-855-8808
Business/Organization Address
1105 W. St. Anthony St
Effingham Il 62401

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon