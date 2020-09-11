Our Town Effingham: Furry friends looking for their Furever Family at Effingham County Animal Shelter and Control

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family this fall, there are lots of great animals looking for their Furever Family with the Effingham County Animal Shelter and Control.











We educate people on the importance of spaying and neutering your pet as well as good, responsible pet ownership. People find it interesting that we are a no kill animal control facility.

We help the community by picking up stray and injured animals. We then do our best to reunite the animals with their owners or get them the medical attention they need. We are a no kill animal control facility and do our best to find all of the animals in our care their perfect home or rescue. We solve issues relating to animal abuse, neglect and the pet population.

We pick up stray or injured animals and reunite them with their family or get them the medical attention they need. We also help with wildlife that is inside a business or home and release them back into the wild.

Effingham County Animal Shelter and Control

Business/Organization Phone

217-347-5695

Business/Organization Address

701 E Eiche

Effingham, IL 62401