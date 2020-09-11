Our Town Effingham: Effingham Academy of Cosmetology

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

If you’re thinking of a career in cosmetology, check out Effingham Academy of Cosmetology.

We have a new student enrollment every three months! They have the potential to graduate as early as 10 months.

We also offer full time and part time cosmetology programs, the instructor program, and will begin offering the nail program the first of the year!

We bring in guest artists in twice a month and also offer Continued education hours for licensed professionals.

We offer an array of services to the public at a discounted rate.

You can book us for homecomings, proms, and we also book at our location or on-site for weddings.

We love giving back to the community and are always looking for new ways to give back.

We begin hands on and give an advanced education before you already graduate so you are comfortable and ready for success the moment you graduate.

Effingham Academy of Cosmetology

Business/Organization Phone

217-342-4015

Business/Organization Address

2200 S.Banker Street

Effingham IL, 62401